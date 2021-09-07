Syntropy Hits Market Cap of $187.85 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $187.85 million and $2.22 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Syntropy has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Syntropy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00060324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002917 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015061 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.74 or 0.00150837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.24 or 0.00744731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,446,793 coins. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Syntropy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syntropy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.