Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.330-$3.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.78.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of SYY stock opened at $77.35 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.