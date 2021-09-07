Syscoin (SYS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101.66 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 7th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $187.07 million and approximately $101.66 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.45 or 0.00378508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 618,725,044 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

