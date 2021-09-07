T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $30,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,720.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,670 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $218.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.09 and a 200-day moving average of $191.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

