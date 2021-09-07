TaaS Reaches One Day Volume of $758.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last week, TaaS has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.81 million and approximately $758.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TaaS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00008035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00061247 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00015010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00149214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.14 or 0.00742276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00042929 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TAAS is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. The official website for TaaS is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

TaaS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

