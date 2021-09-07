Tadpole Finance (TAD) Reaches One Day Volume of $13,090.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $11.91 or 0.00025616 BTC on major exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.74 million and $13,090.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.23 or 0.00129543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.67 or 0.00179962 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.23 or 0.07186867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.19 or 1.00056786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.17 or 0.00890861 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

