Tael Price Hits $0.0621 on Major Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $7.20, $45.75, $4.92 and $5.22. During the last week, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tael alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00061004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002898 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015002 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00146079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $347.19 or 0.00740365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00043095 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $34.91, $5.22, $10.00, $13.96, $7.20, $24.72, $4.92, $45.75, $119.16, $62.56 and $18.11. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tael Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tael and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.