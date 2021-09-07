Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 979,285 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 9.3% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $382,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 76.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $125.21. 295,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,486,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $117.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

