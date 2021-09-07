Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.53

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.53 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 9430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,519.10 and a beta of 0.27.
In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,679. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Story: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.