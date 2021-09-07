Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $126.53

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $126.53 and last traded at $125.93, with a volume of 9430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.68 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,519.10 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,679. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

