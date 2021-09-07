Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNGX opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

