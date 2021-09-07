Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TNGX opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

