Tap (XTP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $408,488.00

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and $408,488.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tap has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00059509 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002846 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.60 or 0.00147146 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00744573 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044679 BTC.

About Tap

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The official website for Tap is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

