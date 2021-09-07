Taronis Fuels (NASDAQ:TRNF) Trading Down 4.7%

Taronis Fuels, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNF)’s share price was down 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 2,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 23,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42.

Taronis Fuels Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRNF)

Taronis Fuels, Inc operates as a renewable fuel and power generation company in the United States. It manufactures, sells, and distributes MagneGas, which is a metal cutting fuel. The company sells and distributes a line of industrial gases and welding equipment and services to a range of end market users, including metalworking, manufacturing, utility power plants, medical, agriculture, transportation, repair, demolition, salvage, and other industries.

