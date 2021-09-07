Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $734.13

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 734.13 ($9.59) and traded as low as GBX 721.20 ($9.42). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 721.20 ($9.42), with a volume of 379,713 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 734.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 760.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.41.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

