TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis Sells 1,150 Shares

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.02, for a total value of C$70,171.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$79,080.24.

Mary Catharine Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TC Energy alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total value of C$100,480.24.

TRP stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$61.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,704. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$50.61 and a 52 week high of C$65.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The firm has a market cap of C$59.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price target on TC Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.82.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.