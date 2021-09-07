TD Securities Begins Coverage on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL)

Equities researchers at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a C$43.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.33.

Shares of PPL stock traded up C$0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$39.22. 479,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,333,051. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of C$26.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.21). As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

