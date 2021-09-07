Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,876 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 212.3% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,383,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,562,000 after buying an additional 2,300,102 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 96.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,143,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,336,000 after buying an additional 2,037,649 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,952.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 816,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,152,000 after buying an additional 803,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 927.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 771,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,844,000 after purchasing an additional 696,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

NYSE:WAL opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $30.34 and a twelve month high of $109.84. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at $306,662.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

