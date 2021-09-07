Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,358 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after buying an additional 1,142,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 410.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth $37,338,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $36,645,000.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ:CONE opened at $80.70 on Tuesday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,017.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,104,913.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.