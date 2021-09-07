Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 2,691 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ST. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NYSE ST opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

