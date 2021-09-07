Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,368 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,248 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Solar were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after buying an additional 2,234,904 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in First Solar by 38.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $230,948,000 after purchasing an additional 741,076 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar by 72.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 687,140 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 287,757 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in First Solar by 63.0% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 742,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,808,000 after purchasing an additional 286,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after purchasing an additional 260,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total transaction of $43,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,227 shares of company stock worth $4,189,934 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on First Solar from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.48.

Shares of FSLR opened at $94.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.52 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

