Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 782 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

RE stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $193.02 and a 1-year high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.19.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RE shares. lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

