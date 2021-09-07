Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 18.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

