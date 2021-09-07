Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 761.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RUN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.48.

Sunrun stock opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total value of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,847 shares of company stock worth $10,600,255. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

