Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRSP opened at $121.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $76.71 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The company had revenue of $900.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,404.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares in the company, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,875 shares of company stock worth $20,421,110. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

