Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after buying an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.93.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $51.33 on Tuesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $45.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

