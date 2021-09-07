Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,267 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 102.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $77,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 188.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $135.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.34 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.17.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

