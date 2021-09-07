Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,325 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth about $3,177,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,363,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 588,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,963,000 after buying an additional 159,119 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock opened at $130.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.24. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 551 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $78,996.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock worth $2,595,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.