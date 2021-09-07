Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 1,693 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 88,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,336,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 805,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,611,000 after buying an additional 78,515 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $478,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,790,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LAMR stock opened at $115.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of 1.48. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LAMR. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

