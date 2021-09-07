Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 2,852 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NTLA opened at $176.78 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.54 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.27. The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,483.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock valued at $134,096,778 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTLA. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $130.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

