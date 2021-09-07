Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in Service Co. International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $63.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,734,141.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $109,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 330,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,230,958.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

