Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Capri were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Capri by 1,348.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Capri by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Capri by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 37.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 160,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 43,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.84.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Capri in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners upgraded Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.96.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

