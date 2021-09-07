Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.14 Million Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WEX were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 244,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 8.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 7.3% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of WEX by 33.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in WEX by 1.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX stock opened at $175.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $186.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.95. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.42.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.