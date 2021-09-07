Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 36.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,300,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,464,000 after buying an additional 1,277,697 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,906,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,707,000 after buying an additional 873,065 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.94 and a 52 week high of $40.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

