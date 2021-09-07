Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,876 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 924,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,449,000 after acquiring an additional 156,000 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 25,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,686,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $2,861,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $40.05 and a one year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.