Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.24 Million Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NiSource were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $25.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.81. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $132,123.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

