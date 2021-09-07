Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.28 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Middleby by 0.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the second quarter worth approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIDD shares. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In other news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $269,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,033,631.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Cathy L. Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total transaction of $177,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,283.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIDD opened at $179.98 on Tuesday. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $196.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

