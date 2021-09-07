Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,435,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elastic by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elastic by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $171.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 1.08. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $94.03 and a fifty-two week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.21 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,178.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,414 shares of company stock worth $1,629,941 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

