Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in 51job during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of 51job by 300.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 46.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:JOBS opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average of $70.13. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $80.50.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

