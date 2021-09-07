Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,880,000 after acquiring an additional 788,974 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.39. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $45.19.
About Trip.com Group
Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
