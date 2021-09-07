Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,062 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hubbell were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after buying an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

NYSE HUBB opened at $202.24 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.45.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

