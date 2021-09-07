Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 10,868 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 24.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,476,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,791,000 after acquiring an additional 98,919 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 178.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,870,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,094,000 after acquiring an additional 758,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Horizon by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,753,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,116,000 after purchasing an additional 312,512 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.51. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.