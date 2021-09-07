Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,624 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 167.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Beyond Meat by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Beyond Meat by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.56.

BYND stock opened at $114.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 17.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.29 and a beta of 1.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

