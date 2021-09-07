Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,358 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,891 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,591,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,340,000 after acquiring an additional 371,412 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,992,000 after acquiring an additional 135,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 620.0% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLF. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of CLF opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.13.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

