Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases New Shares in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.16% of Carriage Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 181.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 480,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 309,793 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Carriage Services by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 444,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,651,000 after buying an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 102,730 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after acquiring an additional 86,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CSV opened at $48.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSV. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other Carriage Services news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,782.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

