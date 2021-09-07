Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,968 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zynga were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 82,655,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,913,000 after buying an additional 2,320,961 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,053,000 after buying an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,474,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,886 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,665,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 75,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,462.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

