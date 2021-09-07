Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 28.7% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.45.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

