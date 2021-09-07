Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 222,452 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222,452 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Athene were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,422,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATH opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.76.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.