Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,829 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in American Financial Group by 13.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

In other American Financial Group news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total transaction of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock worth $4,142,130. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.20. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 14.12%. Analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous special dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

