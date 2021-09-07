Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 617,370 Shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 617,370 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Proofpoint were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,051,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.94. Proofpoint, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

