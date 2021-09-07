Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 98.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,582,885 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,957,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 65.3% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

BERY opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.35 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

