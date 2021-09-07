Technip Energies’ (THNPF) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

THNPF traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $18.13.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

